Dry Sunday, but rain returns Monday

Skies will clear tonight as high pressure continues to bring tranquil weather to the region. Lows will fall into the upper 40s to the north with low to middle 50s elsewhere. Winds will be light out of the east.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with highs a few degrees below average in the middle 70s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Scattered showers and storms are expected on Monday with highs in the middle 70s. Spotty rain showers and breezy conditions are forecast on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s and then temperatures will struggle to hit 70 degrees by Wednesday.