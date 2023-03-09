The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

We begin today with mostly cloudy skies and dry. We will stay dry until after the noon hour today.

At around 1 pm today, snow showers enter into the forecast. Here’s what we can expect:

We will be in a Winter Storm Warning from 6pm this evening until noon tomorrow for Kewaunee, Manitowoc, and Sheboygan counties.

We will also be in a Winter Weather Advisory from evening until noon tomorrow for the Fox Cities and our western counties.

The majority of the snowfall will be from 1 pm today through the noon hour tomorrow, with the heaviest period in the overnight hours tonight. After 12 pm tomorrow, we will dry out and turn partly cloudy by the end of Friday.