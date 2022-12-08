The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Looking like a nice day Thursday. High pressure will deliver light winds and areas of sunshine returning to our area. Mostly sunny to the north, and partly sunny around the Fox Cities and lakeshore. Temperatures rise to the middle 30s.

Still looking quiet all night tonight. Clouds will thicken up ahead of our next system. The low is 25 degrees.

Plan on snow moving into our southern areas around 6am Friday, with snow showers or a mix continuing for many into the afternoon. The least amount of snow will be to the north with just flurries or a light coating. The southern half of the area, especially around the Fox Cities and south will get the bulk of the snow around 1 to 3 inches. The high is 34 degrees.