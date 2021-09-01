Dry Thursday, then weekend rain chances return

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to cool into the 40s across the north, with 50s for the rest of the area.

Thursday: We’ll start the day with lots of sunshine, but clouds will begin to move in from the west for the second half of the day. It’ll remain seasonably cool with temperatures in the low to middle 70s with winds turning out of the east.

Scattered showers will enter the forecast on Friday and again on Saturday, but we are not anticipating this rain to be heavy. Sunday will bring another small chance for light rain followed by a drier Labor Day with highs in the 70s. Spotty rain chances return early next week as highs remain cool in the lower 70s.