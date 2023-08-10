The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

After storms last night, we have a beautiful day on tap for today! An area of high pressure to our southwest will keep us dry and sunny for this Thursday. We do have some areas of patchy fog this morning, but any of this will clear off around 9am. We stay sunny and dry with a very unlikely passing sprinkle chance north of Green Bay around 2/3pm and then we stay sunny through this evening.

Cloud cover will increase into the overnight hours ahead of our next storm system. An area of low pressure to our west will bring our next chance for possible severe weather tomorrow, putting areas in NE WI in a marginal and slight risk for that severity.

Heavy rain, t-storms, and downpours will roll in around 5am tomorrow and continue until about 3pm. After that, we have a break in the system until about 7/8pm tomorrow evening and then heavy rain/t-storms return until about 2am early Saturday AM.

With this system, we can expect large hail and damaging wind gusts up to 45 mph, and a low tornado chance for areas south of Green Bay.