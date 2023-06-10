The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s about time the rain FINALLY returned! After a wetter afternoon/evening, rain chances will slowly exit through the south, and we should be dry by wakeup time tomorrow. Our area of low pressure that brought rain chances today will be far enough away from us tomorrow, so peaks of sunshine are possible.

As that area of low pressure moves through tonight, a cold front attached will cool our temps down quite a bit for tomorrow! We are only looking at high temps for your Sunday in the low 60s.

Now behind that front, winds will increase, and gusts tonight and into tomorrow could reach up to 25 mph. This wind will be out of the NNE, which puts areas on Lake Michigan in the chance to see higher waves and stronger currents, keeping us in a Beach Hazard Statement through tomorrow evening.

Now, into Monday, that area of low pressure will wrap around and bring increased rain chances Monday through Tuesday night. We’ll dry out into Wednesday with more average temps.