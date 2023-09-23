The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather from Storm Team 5…

Scattered showers and storms stuck around into the early afternoon today, before clouds coverage gave way to beautiful blue sky and sunshine. Temperatures topped in the mid to upper 70s across the area. Overnight expect partly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the mid 50s.

Packers fans, get ready for a nice day at Lambeau! Partly sunny and temperatures in the upper 60s for tailgating. Cloud coverage builds in around the afternoon with temperatures topping in the low 70s. Dry air from and area of high pressure will try and keep rain away from our area, which in think it will until Sunday night where a very spotty showers could pop up. So rain stays away for the game tomorrow, which is great to hear. Overnight, mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Sun and clouds mix with a hit or miss shower Monday and Tuesday before 70s and sunshine return for the end of the week!