The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: High pressure moving over the state will bring clear skies and comfortable to the weather through the night. Lows will cool into the 50s and 60s with a light northeast wind.

Friday: Temperatures will increase by a few degrees with more humidity in the air. Skies will be mostly sunny with a wind turning out of the southeast.

Hot and humid conditions are expected on Saturday with highs near 90 degrees. Chances for showers and storms increase Saturday night and Sunday. Some of the rain could be heavy on Sunday. Rain will exit by early Monday with highs dropping into the 70s. Quiet weather will continue for most of next week with highs in the 70s and 80s.