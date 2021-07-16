Dry weather through this weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clear skies will remain in place. Low temperatures will be in upper 50s.

Weekend: A large high pressure system lingers overhead. This means calm and clear weather. Highs on Saturday near 80, on Sunday in the mid 80s.

Next Week: Monday will be the warmest day of the current forecast period. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with some closing in on 90 degrees west of the Fox Cities. A few more rain chances once we get to middle portions of the week with the best chance of rain coming late Wednesday.