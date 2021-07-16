Dry weather through this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clear skies will remain in place. Low temperatures will be in upper 50s.

Weekend: A large high pressure system lingers overhead. This means calm and clear weather. Highs on Saturday near 80, on Sunday in the mid 80s.

Next Week: Monday will be the warmest day of the current forecast period. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with some closing in on 90 degrees west of the Fox Cities. A few more rain chances once we get to middle portions of the week with the best chance of rain coming late Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

A special bond on the boat between a local fishing guide and his daughter

Flash the Bat Dog providing smiles to baseball fans

Green Bay to host Ohio Valley Region Baseball Tournament

Top players gather for return of Coaches Association All Star Game

UW-Green Bay introduces new Athletic Director Josh Moon

Bay Port grad and Raiders fullback Alec Ingold talks year three in the NFL

More Weather