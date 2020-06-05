Dry weekend ahead, muggy early next week

Northeast Wisconsin Forecast From Storm Team 5

Tonight temperatures will bottom out around the mid 50s. Clear skies overnight will persist into the early afternoon.

Saturday will be sunny and cool with much drier dew points and temperatures in the 70s, cooler at the lakeshore.

Clouds will build throughout the day Sunday with temperatures in the 70s. A stray shower cannot be ruled out especially in the Northwoods.

Early next week both temperatures and dew points climb. Some areas will approach 90.

