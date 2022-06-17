The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A mainly clear night tonight with temperatures in the low 50s. Humidity also continues to drop during the overnight hours tonight. Tomorrow will be less humid, comfortable, and mostly sunny with a high of 73 degrees.

Rain and possible thunderstorms move through overnight Saturday into early morning Sunday, but showers should pass by late morning/early afternoon, and Father’s Day looks to be a cloudier, and more humid day, with temperatures around 76 degrees.

Humidity continues into Monday and Tuesday with temperatures spiking into the mid 90s to kick off summer, and then Wednesday brings another round of thunderstorms allowing temperatures to dip back into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday.