The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Snow showers and flurries that developed last night did not impact the entire map, but there could be some isolated slippery spots of less travelled roads, sidewalks, bridges and overpasses Monday morning.

There is a chance to see flurries or light snow out the door early Monday, but that snow chance goes away quickly. The rest of the day will be quite windy and feeling chilly compared to how warm it was recently. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 20s, and those NW winds could gusts as high as 35 or 40 miles per hour at times.

Tonight, winds decrease a bit through the evening. Skies will be mainly clear with a low around average at 16 degrees. Overnight feels-like temperatures will be down in the single digits.

Plenty of early sunshine on Tuesday, then clouds increase as southwest winds kick up again in the afternoon. The high is 33 degrees.