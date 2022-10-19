The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds will increase as we move further into Wednesday night. Breezy conditions and cooler temps still remain in the forecast for tonight as well.

Early chances for spotty, mixed precip are expected for tomorrow morning. As the day progresses on, partly sunny skies return. Winds turn southerly tomorrow pulling in warmer air as our high will reach around 55 degrees.

Sunny skies and southerly winds remain in the forecast to kick off this weekend, allowing temps to jump up into the low 70s.

Rain returns late Sunday night and will continue into early next week.