The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A weak storm system will drop a few rain/snow showers in the morning. Communities NW of Green Bay have the best chance to see some big snowflakes, and may accumulate early up to a slushy inch or two across north central Wisconsin. Shoveling may not be necessary though as temperatures will surge up behind a warm front and will melt the morning snow. For the Fox Valley and lakeshore, it’s a chance for light rain for you.

A breezy and mild afternoon in the mid and upper 40s is anticipated – S/SW winds from 10 to 25 miles per hour.

Tonight most will just stay mostly cloudy with a low around 30 degrees. FAR TO THE SOUTH, a few snow showers or a mix may fall overnight. It will not make a big impact on the roads.

Tomorrow should be a nice day again as the sun comes out, mixing with some higher level cloud cover. Temperatures reach the lower 40s.

Another nice day Friday! Mainly sunny and 43 degrees.