Early week rain and storms, then the heat arrives

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A warm front will be working back through the state Monday, but it will spend most of the time in southern Wisconsin. Partly cloudy skies with more sun to the north will be the rule today. During the day though, southern spots (mostly south of Green Bay) will have the chance at showers or thunderstorm. High temps will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tonight will bring everyone a rain chance as we go from isolated to scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some of those storms could bring hail and gusty winds, but the main threat will be heavy rain. The low is 61 degrees – plus it will feel a little humid!

Tomorrow could have some lingering early t-storms, but behind that rain will be a mostly dry day with partly cloudy skies. It will also be a bit breezy and humid as high climb a little bit to 75 degrees. An additional afternoon shower or thunderstorm will form, but that chance is small.