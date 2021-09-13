Early week rain and storms, then the heat arrives

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A warm front will be working back through the state Monday, but it will spend most of the time in southern Wisconsin. Partly cloudy skies with more sun to the north will be the rule today. During the day though, southern spots (mostly south of Green Bay) will have the chance at showers or thunderstorm. High temps will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tonight will bring everyone a rain chance as we go from isolated to scattered thunderstorms overnight. Some of those storms could bring hail and gusty winds, but the main threat will be heavy rain. The low is 61 degrees – plus it will feel a little humid!

Tomorrow could have some lingering early t-storms, but behind that rain will be a mostly dry day with partly cloudy skies. It will also be a bit breezy and humid as high climb a little bit to 75 degrees. An additional afternoon shower or thunderstorm will form, but that chance is small.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Luxemburg-Casco football coach Neil Seering joins Sports Xtra

UW-Oshkosh earns impressive win at Northern Michigan

Team of the Week: Bay Port

Spirit Squad of the Week: Hortonville

Band of the Week: Notre Dame's 9/11 Tribute

HS Sports Xtra: Xavier wins Apple Bowl, Luxemburg-Casco remains unbeaten

More Weather