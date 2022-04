The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Chilly temperatures for April will stick around through the weekend with dry conditions.

We should see a little more sun for Easter Sunday with highs in the lower 40s.

Our next system brings a chance for snow to the area Sunday night into Monday. Tuesday will be a better day followed by another system that gives us a round of rain and snow showers. Highs will start to trend warmer by the later portions of next week.