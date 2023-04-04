The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Following the fantastic day yesterday, a big spring storm system will move in and shake up weather conditions in the next 48 hours.

Breezy and chillier and clouds roll in for Election Day. The highs will only reach the upper 30s and lower 40. You may want to bring an umbrella to the PM polls as scattered rain showers will work into our area for the afternoon and evening. Cooler weather up north will bring a wintry mix of rain and snow.

The weather gets very interesting during the evening and early overnight. Rain will transition to scattered thunderstorms, and some of those storms could be strong in our southern counties. The main risks will be heavy rain, damaging wind gusts, and hail. That severe weather threat is mainly around and after 8pm. The intensity and coverage of the rain will drop overnight. The low is 38 degrees and could rise a bit into the lower 40s overnight.

Up north AFTER 7pm, cooler temperatures will make for a freezing rain threat where roads will become icy. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 7pm to 7am Wednesday will be for slippery conditions where a few tenths of an inch of ice may form.

Tomorrow, a cold front moving in could bring a few hit/or miss thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will be MILD again! Mid and upper 50s to around 60 degrees south. The wind is going to be an issue with afternoon wind gusts up to 40 or 45 miles per hour from the west.