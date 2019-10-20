Enjoy Sunday, big wind and rain maker arrives Monday

Hopefully you will have a chance to get outside and enjoy the weather on Sunday!

Morning low clouds and fog will begin to break up midday and we will have a beautiful afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

The next major storm will arrive Monday bringing strong winds and heavy rainfall.

Some of the forecast wind gusts are over 40 mph! Combined with rain, it will be more of the same for a year that has featured very little in the way of dry stretches of weather.

Look for a much cooler trend in our temperatures as we head through the remainder of the month.