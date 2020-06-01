Entering June with thunderstorms and high heat

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Rain chances bump up again to begin the new month. Clouds increase, and winds get a little breezy Monday from the SSW at 10 to 25 miles per hour. You may catch an isolated shower this morning, but the best chance for rain comes during the afternoon and evening where some thunderstorms could produce some hail or gusty winds. The highs today get to the upper 60s and low 70s, but cooler by lake in the low 60s

Any evening thunderstorm departs early tonight, leaving a sky that will clear overnight. With SW winds overnight, it’s expected to be a mild night, possibly a little humid with a low of 67 degrees.

It will be a scorcher on Tuesday! Muggy with highs in the low 90s under plenty of sunshine during the day. Even the lakeshore warms up to the upper 80s. It’s a cold front at night which could bring a few stronger thunderstorms – where gusty winds, hail, and tornado spin ups are a possibility.

The weather quiets down, but those temps mild through the middle part of the week. Take a look:

Real time alerts for your community and live radar can be found on our FREE Storm Team 5 weather app.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store