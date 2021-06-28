Entering the week with small rain chances

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A little humid to start this week, and it will be warmer than the weekend in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers or thundershowers (mostly west of Appleton and Green Bay). Many will get through Monday dry.

Tonight will hold onto minor chances for isolated showers, otherwise a cloudy sky covering up the stars. The low is 65 degrees.

Tomorrow brings back the clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms forming in the afternoon and evening. High temps once again rise to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

