Evening rain turns to snow for the Friday morning commute

A widespread soaking rain will continue across most of the area during the early evening hours. We could see a break from the rain for a few hours after 9pm, but another round of moisture is expected to arrive during the early morning on Friday. As colder air arrives Friday morning rain will transition over to snow which could lead to some minor accumulations. Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s with a northwest wind at 10-20 mph.

Wet snow is expected to be falling during the Friday morning commute. This could lead to slick roads with temperatures slightly below the freezing mark. Snow will come to an end by the mid to late morning with clearing skies expected through the afternoon. Snowfall amounts will be in the 0.5-2.0″ for most of the area. Most of this snow is expected to melt by the afternoon. A strong wind developing Friday morning could gust upwards of 40 mph out of the north and northwest. This strong wind could lead to ice shoves on the eastern shores of the Bay as well as Lake Winnebago.

Ice shove potential along the eastern shore of the Bay and Lake Winnebago Friday

the rest of Friday will feature more sunshine during the afternoon with highs in the low to middle 30s. Tranquil weather is forecast through the weekend. Highs will go from the lower 30s on Saturday to lower 40s on Sunday. The second half of the weekend will feature more cloud cover with a few spotty rain or snow showers.

Temperatures start to warm up nicely by Monday with more sunshine. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. There is a slight chance for rain Tuesday and Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40s on Tuesday to middle 50s on Wednesday. Highs remain near 50 on Thursday with cloudy skies and highs near 50.

