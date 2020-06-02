Evening storms bring strong wind and heavy rain threat

Northeast Wisconsin forecast from Storm Team 5…

A very warm and humid airmass will be the fuel for showers and thunderstorms this evening and into the early overnight. Some of the storms have the potential to be strong to severe especially south of Hwy. 29. The main threats from these storms will be the potential for very strong damaging winds, hail, and torrential downpours. The Storm Prediction Center has an Enhanced Risk for severe storms for areas south of Hwy. 29 this evening and tonight.

Heavy rainfall will also be a concern with the storms that develop this evening and tonight. If any storms move over the same areas there could be very heavy rainfall amounts for localized areas. Be alert for flooded roadways this evening and tonight.

Rain will come to an end by early Wednesday morning. The rest of the day will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures still mild in the middle 80s with lower humidity levels.

Thursday will begin dry, but a rain chance arrives late into the day and will continue into Thursday night. Before the rain highs will be in the lower 80s on Thursday. Rain will wrap up by early Friday morning with clearing skies into the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

The weekend is currently looking dry both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will go from the middle 70s on Saturday to lower 70s on Sunday.

By early next week our weather pattern continues to look dry and mild with highs warming back into the lower 80s Monday and Tuesday under a mostly to partly sunny sky.

