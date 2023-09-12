From Storm Team 5…

There is a late day chance for a few showers and t-storms that will mainly roll in after 5pm. North winds will keep that cool air in place with mid and upper 60s for afternoon highs – around 60 degrees up north, and lower 60s near the lake.

Scattered rain showers with some thunder will be possible this evening, mainly for the southern half of the area. It won’t be a big rainfall, less than a half inch expected. The showers will break up and turn isolated through the overnight. Temperatures will be cool again in the 40s, but up north where skies clear a bit, some 30 degree overnight temps may lead to patchy frost into Wednesday morning.

The end of the week is looking much sunnier and warm for Thursday and Friday as highs reach back into the 70s.

Unfortunately, this upcoming weekend looks to start with rain chances as soon as Saturday. The clouds and rain will cool us again into the 60s.