Expect breezy conditions for Monday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: It is going to be a windy one. Gusts potentially up over 30 mph out of the northeast. Clouds will start off the day, but eventually they will decrease later on. Areas south could see a stray shower early on, high temperatures right around 50 degrees.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures right around 40 degrees.

This Week: Temperatures will be hovering in the low to mid 50s. A rain chance will be moving in for portions of Thursday and Friday.

