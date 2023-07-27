The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s a very warm and humid start to this Thursday, and through this afternoon, temps will likely reach the mid-90s with dew points in the mid-70s (AKA…extreme heat and humidity!).

The warmer and humid start today is allowing for some areas of patchy fog to sit over us. This fog will linger until about 8am, and then we clear off with lots of sunshine.

By the late morning/early afternoon, our next area of low pressure off to our west will provide more cloud cover moving in from the north along with some light showers or passing sprinkles. These linger through the evening, but overall we are dry today with a mix of sun and clouds.

Around 8pm tonight, this area of low pressure will provide our next chance for heavier showers and thunderstorms to roll in, and the heat and humidity provides the energy for these storms to become strong to potentially severe.

We stay in Marginal/Slight Risks for severe weather tonight through tomorrow night.

Heavy showers and t-storms will continue all day tomorrow and wrap up around 1am Saturday. This system could bring hail, strong winds, and areas of localized flooding. Any tornado chances stay to our northwest.