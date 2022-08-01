From Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Quiet weather expected tonight under a mainly clear sky with lows in the 50s. Some patchy fog will be possible late.

Mostly sunny skies are expected for Tuesday. Highs reach up to the lower 80s. Expect cooler temperatures in the 70s near the lake.

More heat and humidity builds in on Wednesday with scattered showers and storms possible. It will be warm and humid until a cold front comes through Wednesday afternoon.

It’ll turn less humid the rest of the week with lots of sunshine and highs a few degrees on either side of 80.

More heat and humidity (and storms) return for Saturday of the upcoming weekend.