Fall begins, jackets needed

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Breezy weather across the state as the new season begins! Fall officially kicks in at 2:21pm. You’ll see partly sunny conditions Wednesday with more sun to the west, and more clouds to the east by the lake. Highs will generally be in the mid 60s, while anywhere with extra sun may hit 70. NNE winds from 10 to 25 mph.

The breeze will hold through tonight from 10 to 20 mph, while a couple clouds roll across our side of the state. The low is 47 degrees, 50 by the lake, and low 40s up north.

More clouds will continue to stroll in off Lake Michigan Thursday as an area of low pressure nudges our state from the east. Counties closest to the lake will also have a chance at some rain showers. Breezy north winds from 10 to 25 miles per hour will keep highs in the upper 60s.