The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s the first day of Fall and the winds of Autumn will bring in a much cooler day. North winds go from 10 to 20 miles per hour from the morning into the early afternoon, and that will keep highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

The Thursday skies will show us some sunshine along with a scattering of clouds. We’ll keep an eye on Door County and areas across the far north by the UP where a light shower or sprinkle might form for a time today.

Tonight is going to be cold! The combination of clear skies and calm winds take our temps down into the 30s and lower 40s. The best chance for frost to develop will be north and west of Green Bay. Stay tuned to this webpage and our weather app for FROST/FREEZE products issued for some of our counties.

It will be a frosty start for some on Friday. Morning sunshine and increasing afternoon clouds. Although there could be a few stray showers around by the evening, the best chance for rain will be late Friday night into Saturday morning. The high is 64 degrees.