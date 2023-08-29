The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

While the season of Autumn doesn’t officially begin for another 23 days, it certainly felt like fall today!

A cold front moved through this morning turned our winds out of the north and gusts from 20-25mph have just been pulling in cooler air all day long. This cold front continues to drop through NE WI into tonight and allows temps to fall into the 40s by tomorrow morning!

Same story with temps through tomorrow, and our high will only reach around 71 degrees.

By late tomorrow night, a warm front will build in, turn our winds out of the south/southwest, and we will turn into more of a hot, July-like temperature pattern through this holiday weekend.