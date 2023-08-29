The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Periods of clouds and sunshine as temperatures dip downward Tuesday. Within the clouds may be some isolated rain showers, possibly as much as a grumble of thunder. Temperatures struggle to rise as winds shift to the north, and you’ll feel it, as gusts approach 20 to 25 miles per hour. Lower 70s for afternoon highs.

Tonight, the clouds clear out and cool nighttime temperatures will be a result. The low will be 47 degrees. The lingering light wind out of the north will keep us away from local frost concerns up north.

Sunshine and a feeling of fall in the air Wednesday. The afternoon temperatures only reaches 71 degrees.

Temperatures will jump up each day for the remainder of the week. You’ll see lots of sunshine with only a small thunderstorms chance on Saturday.