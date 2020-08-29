Fall like air to close the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Breezy conditions will start to subside in the coming hours. Cooler temperatures can be expected tonight. Some areas in the northwoods could drop down into the upper 40s. Everyone else drops into the low 50s with clear skies.

Temperatures on Sunday will climb to around the 70 degree mark. Sunshine will continue for northeast Wisconsin as well.

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Spotty storm chance on Monday as a system to our west will be in the process of weakening once it gets into eastern Wisconsin. High temperatures will get into the upper 70s.

Another small rain chance on Tuesday before slightly warmer temperatures on Wednesday. To close the week, it looks like some cooler air from Canada will leak into northeast Wisconsin.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Dock Spiders claim NWL pod chamionship

Brett Favre, Jordy Nelson inducted into Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Dock Spiders rally to knock out Booyah, advance to championship game

Training camp first practice 10

Will Ryan credits father Bo with the coach he is today

More Weather