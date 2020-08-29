Fall like air to close the weekend

Breezy conditions will start to subside in the coming hours. Cooler temperatures can be expected tonight. Some areas in the northwoods could drop down into the upper 40s. Everyone else drops into the low 50s with clear skies.

Temperatures on Sunday will climb to around the 70 degree mark. Sunshine will continue for northeast Wisconsin as well.

Spotty storm chance on Monday as a system to our west will be in the process of weakening once it gets into eastern Wisconsin. High temperatures will get into the upper 70s.

Another small rain chance on Tuesday before slightly warmer temperatures on Wednesday. To close the week, it looks like some cooler air from Canada will leak into northeast Wisconsin.

