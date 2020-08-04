Fall-like temps hold before a return back to normal

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Light jacket/sweatshirt weather as we kick off Tuesday. You’ll get lots of sunshine for the morning, followed by more afternoon clouds. It will still feel like Autumn though with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. There is a small chance for RAIN, although not great. A stray light shower or sprinkle may fall around the Door County or northern part of the viewing area.

Tonight a few clouds go by, and it gets chilly again! The lows go back to the 40s and low 50s.

Tomorrow gets warmer again! Mostly sunny skies and a high of 77 degrees.

More heat and humidity to follow for the weekend, plus more thunderstorm chances. Here’s the 7 day:

