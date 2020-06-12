Falling end of the week temperatures, FROST ADVISORY up north

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A cold front will be bringing big changes to our weather this weekend.

That front combined with upper air energy will bring brief on/off light showers mainly for the morning Friday, but rain is not guaranteed or widespread for our communities. Beside that chance, skies will be partly sunny and it will be much cooler with highs in the mid 60s, and 50s by the lake with a breeze off the water.

Tonight, skies will go mostly clear and it will get chilly! Lows will mainly back off to the low 40s, but some communities up north may see lows in the 30s. Patchy frost is possible, and that is why the National Weather Service has gone with a FROST ADVISORY for Forest, Florence, Langlade and northern Marinette counties.

Saturday starts off cool and will remain that way compared to seasonal normals. You’ll get lots of sun, but the high is 65 degrees! It will be a touch cooler by the lake again with the east-northeast wind.

Sunday’s temperatures rise a bit more. It will be a great day with full sunshine and a high of 70 degrees.

