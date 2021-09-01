Fantastic as the new month begins

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

A little cooler out there this morning as a new month begins! The back to school forecast for Wednesday has lots of sunshine above and a gorgeous late summer day. Highs will be in the lower and middle 70s.

Tonight will continue to be clear. Calm winds and lows in the 40s to the north, to lower 50s south.

Another morning of sunshine on Thursday with increasing afternoon clouds – still no rain! The high will come out to be 74 degrees.

