Fantastic start to the holiday weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Just a fantastic day as the holiday weekend begins! Friday will be mostly sunny with a high in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees – and low 70s by the lake. Humidity will stay low.

A great night to spark up the campfire tonight with mostly clear skies and comfortable temps in the lower 60s.

Saturday will have abundant sunshine, but it will be hot and humid again. Expect highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s – even by the lake!

Sunday also keeps the hot and muggy air around in the upper 80s and lower 90s. There will be partly sunny skies, plus it does look like we will hold onto the dry weather. A boundary moving in from Canada may bring a late night rain chance, otherwise, it should hold off the rain chances until Monday.