Fantastic start to the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunshine greets us out the door on Friday as we get some nice summer weather back. Morning sun and afternoon clouds as we keep the rain away. Highs will get warmer than the last few days with temps in the middle and upper 70s – and 67 by the Lake Michigan in the afternoon. Light winds turn to the east at 5 miles per hour.

Clouds will disappear around sunset tonight for a great evening in the 60s. Overnight it will be clear with a low temp at 54 degrees for another cool night.

Saturday should be a great day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees.

Sunday will feature more clouds and a slight rain chance. At this point it looks like most will be dry. The high is 78 degrees.