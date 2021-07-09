Fantastic start to the weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunshine greets us out the door on Friday as we get some nice summer weather back. Morning sun and afternoon clouds as we keep the rain away. Highs will get warmer than the last few days with temps in the middle and upper 70s – and 67 by the Lake Michigan in the afternoon. Light winds turn to the east at 5 miles per hour.

Clouds will disappear around sunset tonight for a great evening in the 60s. Overnight it will be clear with a low temp at 54 degrees for another cool night.

Saturday should be a great day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees.

Sunday will feature more clouds and a slight rain chance. At this point it looks like most will be dry. The high is 78 degrees.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Timber Rattlers feeling the love

Gamblers President reacts to Cooper's second Stanley Cup

Voyageurs wrap up return to soccer

Booyah win high scoring affair over Rafters, 10-8

Chase Elliott celebrates at Road America after NASCAR Cup Series 65 year drought

Road America

More Weather