The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure is now in full control of our weather. With NE winds from 5 to 10 miles per hour, we will have comfy air around Thursday and high temps that come in just shy of our average of 80 degrees. Plan on afternoon temps in the mid and upper 70s, with very low 70s near Lake Michigan.

Sweatshirt weather out there tonight as the clear evening sky turns partly cloudy overnight. The overnight low is cool at 51 degrees. Barely any wind around.

Friday brings a daytime rain chance especially for our western-most counties. The rest of the area will get a spotty rain chance during the evening and overnight hours. Beside that, it will be a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 77 degrees.