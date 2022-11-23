The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Looking fantastic on this big travel day. Wednesday will feature just a few morning clouds, then lots of sunshine to follow. Highs go up a notch to the lower 40s, along with a light south wind.

Clouds thicken up tonight. The clouds act like a blanket and keep temps up a bit. The low is 29 degrees.

Thanksgiving is going to be nice in terms of temperatures. Cloudy and mild, then a spotty light rain chance flares up for the afternoon and evening. The high is 44 degrees.