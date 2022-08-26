The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

High pressure is a big part of our Friday forecast. That’s great news because it means lots of sunshine, light winds, and comfortable humidity making a return with a north wind flow. Highs are expected to be in the mid and upper 70s, a little cooler by the lake in the low to mid 70s.

Go enjoy your Friday evening outside! Mostly clear skies and comfy with a nighttime low of 57 degrees. Sunset is at 7:39pm.

Saturday will be gorgeous again. Showers will be working over the state from the west but will likely fizzle out before reaching our area. Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees.

Sunday has a better rain chance. Don’t worry, it wont be an all day thing. There is a chance for spotty thunderstorms around mid day into the evening. The rest of the day will be muggy and the high hits 83 degrees.