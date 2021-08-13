Fantastic weather into the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Just a fantastic day out there Friday as humidity is now way down and high pressure builds in from the west. We will have mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the middle and upper 70s. It just gets a little breezy with a WSW wind from 10 to 20 miles per hour in the afternoon.

Tonight will have clear skies all night long. It will be our LAST 8:00 PM SUNSET until May 4th of next year. The low is 53 degrees.

We continue to have unbelievable weather into the weekend on Saturday with sunshine and a high of 77 degrees.

Sunny holding on Sunday with a little warmer highs in the lower 80s.