Fantastic weekend forecast ahead

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Just a great start to the weekend on Friday as high pressure continues to build in. There will be mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees – low to mid 70s by the lake.

Tonight will be great for any outdoor plans. Mostly clear and comfortable with a low of 58 degrees.

Saturday looks like a picture perfect day with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be in the lower 80s inland, and 75 by the lake.

Sunday will also feature mostly sunny skies with high pressure still in control. It’s going to be warmer and a bit more humid with an afternoon temp of 86 degrees!