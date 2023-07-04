Happy 4th of July! Looking like a nice evening to go watch fireworks or a nice cookout in the backyard. Just a quick note…an AIR QUALITY ALERT remains in effect until 11pm this evening. Temperatures today are topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s in some location. Mostly sunny conditions will give way to mostly cloudy overnight, with a chance of a spotty storm around midnight.

Tomorrow scattered storms start off our Wednesday morning, giving way to a period of mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Temperatures topping out in the mid 80s for the afternoon. As a cold front gets closer, stormy weather builds in around 4pm, with some storms becoming severe. Main threats include: hail, damaging winds, downpours, and lightning. Showers exit by around midnight transitioning over to mostly cloudy conditions. Temperatures in the upper 50s overnight.

Thursday morning sees clouds stick around early, giving way to sunshine in the afternoon.. A Northeast breeze keeps temperatures in the upper 70s, but 80s return Friday and showers possible later this week.