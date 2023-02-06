From Storm Team 5…

A strong south wind will bring warming temperatures into the area Monday night. The Fox Cities and lakeshore will experience mainly light rain or drizzle, while cooler temperatures to the northwest of Green Bay will bring a wintry mix of freezing rain and snow. Accumulations of snow across the northwoods could be around an inch or two.

The atmosphere is pretty unstable so thunder is not ruled out as we could have cloud to ground lightning strikes!

The low will be around 33 degrees and will rise to near 40 overnight.

Tuesday will have clouds in the morning, possibly some isolated flurries or sprinkles. The sun could pop out again in the afternoon. The high Tuesday is 38 degrees.

Wednesday will be a quiet and mild February day with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday brings our next shot at snow. Right now it would be a wet/heavy snow or snowy mix that would accumulate enough to create widespread travel impacts. Stay tuned!