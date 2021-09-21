Feeling like fall as the new season begins

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Quiet conditions are in the forecast for the overnight as we see some breaks in the cloud cover. Lows will be in the 40s for most areas inland, 50s closer to the water. Winds will remain out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Skies will be partly sunny as the autumn season begins just after 2pm. High temperatures will be a few degrees below average in the low to middle 60s with a north breeze.

A storm system will stall out across Michigan Thursday and Friday which will throw some cloud cover into northeast Wisconsin along with a few rain showers. A cold front then arrives Friday from the west and brings another round of rain showers for the second half of the day with highs in the lower 70s. Temperatures dip into the 60s for highs on Saturday before getting closer to 70 on Sunday. Early next week is looking to be a little warmer with lower 70s for high temperatures.

Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Bostick on time in Green Bay

Bostick on next chapter

Bostick on mental health

Bostick on Aaron Rodgers speaking out about mental health

Bostick on 2014 NFC Championship Game

Bostick on coaching youth football

More Weather