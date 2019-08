A quick batch of downpours early this morning depositing some rain across the southern sections of the area. The rain will taper off in intensity early on.

For Wednesday, the chance for a few isolated showers south of Green Bay will be possible, especially for the morning. Otherwise we will see partly sunny skies - the best chance for sun up north. Northeast winds will be around again from 10 to 15 miles per hour, and that will keep temps cool again in the low to mid 70s.