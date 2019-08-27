Feeling like fall on Wednesday

Rain showers will taper through the evening and then we will be left with partly cloudy skies. Lows will cool into the 50s with a west wind at 5-15 mph.

Cool and cloudy weather is forecast on Wednesday. Highs will only make it into the upper 60s and low 70s with gusty winds out of the west which could once again top 30 mph.

We will then have another push of warmer weather on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 70s with scattered showers and storms possible during the afternoon. Drier weather will return for the upcoming weekend.