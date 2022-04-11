The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Not a bad start to the week, but it will come with some wind. Monday brings in blustery west winds from 15 to 30 miles per hour as we get into the morning and early afternoon. Some clouds will dim and block the sunshine to start, then skies turn mostly sunny later in the day. Temps will be even higher that Sunday as the thermometer rises into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Winds will relax tonight as skies go back to mostly clear. Plan on a chillier overnight low at 37 degrees.

A sunny start to Tuesday, but it will turn cloudier and wetter later in the day. Plan on scattered showers and thunderstorms from time to time from the evening to overnight. It’s going to be fairly warm again with mid and upper 50s, except by the lakeshore which holds in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.