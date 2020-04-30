Feeling like spring heading into the weekend

Clear skies will take us through the evening and overnight with lighter winds. Temperatures will drop quickly after sunset eventually cooling into the middle 30s by early Friday.

A fantastic forecast to wrap up the work week! Friday will feature lots of sunshine to start the day, but a few clouds will build in through the afternoon as a warm front approaches the region. Highs on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s with a light wind out of the southwest. Temperatures will be slightly cooler near the water.

That warm front could bring a few spotty rain showers Friday evening and Friday night. That rain is expected to be to our east by sunrise on Saturday. The warmest air of the season is expected on Saturday with highs in the low to middle 70s away from Lake Michigan. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds Saturday. Slightly cooler air moves in for Sunday under partly sunny skies. Highs to wrap up the weekend will be in the mid to upper 60s.

The nice weekend weather will not last into the new work week. Highs by Monday drop into the lower 50s with more cloud cover and a slight chance for rain. A similar forecast is expected on Tuesday. Temperatures will try to make their way back into the upper 50s with more sunshine returning. Another rain chance with highs near 60 will enter the forecast next Thursday.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store