The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Snow showers this evening will come to an end. We’ll be left with some cloud cover as lows cool into the teens across the far north. Lows in the mid to upper 20s expected elsewhere. Some areas of patchy fog may develop after midnight.

Tuesday: We should see more sunshine as clouds pass through from time to time. Highs will return well above average in the middle 40s with a light wind turning out of the southwest.

It’ll be feeling like spring on Wednesday as highs push to near 60 degrees! St. Patrick’s Day will also be mild with highs in the middle 50s with plenty of clouds and a spotty rain shower that could move through. Temperatures remain in the 40s Friday and Saturday before bumping back into the 50s late in the weekend.