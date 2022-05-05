The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Temperatures right on track for the calendar period! Clouds are working up from the south Thursday but we will at least be able to squeeze out some filtered sunshine. East winds are going to be light from 5 to 10, keeping lakeshore temps in the low 50s today. The rest of the area should enter the low to mid 60s.

Tonight will have some clouds around with a low that is not as chilly as the last few nights in the lower 40s. Something to watch is radar where a very light rain shower could work into southern Wisconsin.

That small rain chance will be only to the far south again Friday and could miss our area completely. The rest of the area will be seeing partly sunny skies. Temps around 60 degrees away from the lake.